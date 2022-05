FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nine months after allegedly holding a teenager at gunpoint in the parking lot of Poudre High School, suspect Kayla Dreiling has been bonded out of jail and now has a warrant for her arrest. Traumatized by the incident, and triggered by news reports about incidents at schools involving guns, the teenage victim of the crime is sharing her story for the first time. In August of 2021, on the third day of classes for Poudre School District, Devyn was about to return to class from her car when she was approached by a woman. CBS4 has agreed...

