KitchenAid celebrity chefs visit Benton Harbor High School

Paramount Schools of Excellence says it is opening new campuses in Lafayette and South Bend. Although building renovations are underway at the new campus sites, Paramount Schools says it has opened tutoring centers at Tippecanoe Mall and University Park Mall. Paramount Lafayette will be located in the North End neighborhood,...
When I picture my dream home, it definitely has an in-ground swimming pool. That was always Kitty Smith's vision, except she wanted to share it with her 29 great-grandchildren. Once she had that dream home at age 80, it quickly turned into a homeowner's nightmare. The Money Pit. After hearing...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Developing now at Four Winds Casino in South Bend is the next big investment to bring more gaming, entertainment, and gathering spaces to Northwest Indiana. Construction is moving right along with an expansion of the casino floor, event centers, and their 23-story high-rise hotel. They’re going...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is getting in the Memorial Day spirit by renaming a street ahead of the holiday. Mayor James Mueller temporarily changed the name of Ford Street to “Memorial Day Drive” Friday morning. It’s all part of honoring and remembering those who made...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the highly anticipated championship is set to begin, three local youth winners of the KitchenAid ‘Kid-Inside-the-Ropes’ contest were in the Fairway Club with Chef Chris Covelli. They created 2021 Senior Champion Alex Cejka’s signature smoothie recipe. The kids later presented Alex with...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Cubs players were at Portillo’s in Mishawaka taking tips for “Rosie Place for Children.”. A Rosie Place for Children helps children who are medically fragile and need a certain level of care to meet their everyday needs. And one player...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day later than normal during the holiday week of May 30 through June 3. City offices will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, and waste pickup will be...
Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A tournament like the Senior PGA Championship doesn’t happen without the help of quite a few folks pitching in. Volunteers have flocked to Harbor Shores Golf Club from as far as Maryland to help put on the tournament this year, after the pandemic kept it away in 2020.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the current Mishawaka Superintendent, Wayne Barker, talked about his replacement, Dr. Theodore Stevens. During the meeting, Barker laid out the timeline for Stevens, including when public meetings will be held for Stevens contract. After the meeting, Barker reflected on what he is leaving...
Indiana boasts a wide range of ecosystems, including forests, wetlands, and aquatic ecosystems, that provide habitats for numerous birds and mammals. Approximately 413 species of birds live within the state. More than 260 species occasionally visit the state each year. The Hoosier state is home to some of the most...
Construction is moving right along with an expansion on new gaming areas, event centers, and the casino’s 23-story high rise hotel in South Bend. Edward Jones employees take part in “Day of Caring”. Updated: 1 hour ago. All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community...
Ford Street in South Bend temporarily renamed to ‘Memorial Day Drive’. Mayor James Mueller temporarily changed the name of Ford Street to "Memorial Day Drive" Friday morning. Local officials urge you to drive safe this Memorial Day Weekend. Officials are urging you to be safe as more drivers are...
Invention and entrepreneurship have a strong backbone in Kosciusko County. As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, leading agribusinesses, and a booming recreation sector, the community is known for feeding, healing and restoring, and it’s an optimal place for growth and opportunity. As part of that, what makes Kosciusko County even more of a gem, is its 100+ lakes. It’s truly a paradise for lake living and vacationing.
LaPorte County officials are hopeful the soon-to-be-former home of Corsicana Mattress Co. will quickly find a new tenant.
