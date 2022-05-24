ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Remembering broadcaster Ted Ford

By John Moore
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north county has lost a noted broadcaster, businessman, and political aficionado. Ezra Ford, better known as Ted, died Monday at age 81. His broadcasting career started at WWNY in 1963. Though Ted was fresh out of college, a colleague remembers that he meant business in...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Kick off summer with country music this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A variety of local country artists will be featured during the Country Kickoff to Summer in Alexandria Bay this weekend. Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce executive director Ashley Carolos said admission is free for the two-day event. Watch the video for her interview on 7...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Duane A. Clookey, 67, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Duane A. Clookey are sadden to report his passing away on May 25th 2022 at Upstate Memorial Hospital. Duane was 67 years old. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
WADDINGTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Updated Heidi Allen age progression revealed

NEW HAVEN — An updated age progression for Heidi Allen was revealed Wednesday, National Missing Children’s Day, depicting what Allen may look like at 46 years old. 18-year-old Heidi Allen disappeared on April 3, 1994, on Easter Sunday. Allen was working at the D&W convenience store in New Haven when she vanished, last seen at 7:42 a.m. The investigation found that the cause of Allen’s disappearance was foul play, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
NEW HAVEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Facebook auction to benefit Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a live Facebook auction next month to benefit the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island. Outreach coordinator Darlene Sourwine and board member Rick Gefell said they’re asking for donations for the fundraiser. Watch the video for their interview on 7...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
Watertown, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
Watertown, NY
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Mary “Louise” Helmer, 91, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside memorial service for Mary “Louise” Helmer age 91 of Dekalb Jct will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at the Ogdensburg Cemetery with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Helmer passed away at her home with her granddaughter Heather by her side. Mrs. Helmer passed away on Monday (May 23, 2022). Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell, 65, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The world just lost a beloved wife, amazing mom and loving grandma, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell on Saturday May 21, 2022. Jackie was born in Massena, on August 23, 1956. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of River Road, Richville, NY, passed away at his home, after a long illness. He was best known to his friends and family as Bud and to the farming community as R. Carl or just Carl. He was born on July...
RICHVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Ford
wwnytv.com

Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

William Nichol Sloan, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William Nichol Sloan, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 24th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. There will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 31st from 1-3pm and 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

CLT Presents “Mamma Won’t Fly”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Carthage Little Theatre, Inc. proudly presents its Spring 2022 production of: MAMA WON’T FLY by Jones, Hope & Wooten. What happens when mama won’t fly to her son’s wedding? Find out by coming to watch the hilarious MAMA WON’T FLY - a madcap comedy that may just leave your sides hurting from laughing so much!
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Theodore TOO stopping in Clayton this summer

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clayton will be visited by the friendly face of Theodore Too this summer. Theodore TOO is a largescale imitation tugboat based on the fictional television tugboat Theodore from the Theodore Tugboat. The boat has become a “Canadian Staple” after it was purchased by a Canadian...
CLAYTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Broadcasting#Wwny
wwnytv.com

Margaret S. Desormeau, 100, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Desormeau, 100 years of age, of Theresa, NY passed away May 14, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she had been residing. Born on March 13, 1922, in Philadelphia, NY, she was the daughter of Cassius David and Anna Barbara Mohrherr Alton. She graduated as valedictorian from Theresa High School in 1939 and married Gerald William Desormeau on November 1, 1941, at the Theresa Presbyterian Manse.
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

Jeremy J. Wylie, 39, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeremy J. Wylie, age 39, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Wylie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

SPCA: a lot of kittens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s definitely kitten season at the Jefferson County SPCA. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the shelter gets calls daily about litters people have found. “They’re coming in constantly,” she said. There are also 15 dogs ready for adoption. You can stop by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Carol Baldwin Dead at 92-Years Old

Carol Baldwin, the founder of the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, and mother to actors Alec, Stephen, Billy and Daniel Baldwin, has died at 92. Carol Baldwin lived in Syracuse and besides raising millions of dollars for cancer research. She is also remembered for appearing in Wegmans grocery store TV commercials-
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wwnytv.com

‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students have a bit of a different answer for their parents when they ask them what they learned in school Thursday. Hundreds of eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties took part Thursday in the annual Career Jam. Businesses from across the area came to the Watertown Ice Arena to show students what might be in store for them when after graduation. The event drew the state Labor Commissioner to Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Memorial Day celebrations in the North Country

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Memorial Day will be celebrated across the nation on May 30, but there are plenty of ways to honor those who have lost their lives while serving our country right in the North Country. The American Legion Post 61 located at 138 Sterling Street...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, age 88, of 309 Trippany Road, Massena, NY passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Marge is survived by her son Raymond, many nieces and nephews along with her sisters in law, Sally Benedict, Doris Benedict, and Joyce Benedict. She was predeceased by her husband, John in September 2018, her brothers, Michael Benedict 2008, Harry Benedict 2013 along with her youngest brother David (Eddie) Benedict 2014. Margie was born in Hogansburg on August 12, 1933, daughter of Alexander and Mary (Pointe) Benedict. Marge attended Mohawk Indian School, Bombay High School for 2 years and graduated from Massena High School in 1952. On November 22, 1952 Margie married John Belanger at the St. Regis Catholic Church at St. Regis, Quebec. Marge was employed at several various business’ throughout her working career including Bob’s Motor as a clerk and receptionist, as assistant bookkeeper at Seaway Volkswagen, Secretary at Twin Rivers School within Massena Central School System and retired from the Town of Massena as the Receiver of Taxes and Assessments in 1995. Throughout the years Margie was active as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts in Pack 31. She loved weekly campouts, initially in a VW bus camper, then truck camper and then various motor homes, as there were active the local Eskimo Travel Camper Club. She with her husband John traveled the USA in their 38ft. motor home before eventually settling down in Bradenton, Florida. In Bradenton John and Margie enjoyed the years in their new home located along the Bradenton River. Margie could not relax so she re-entered the working world as a secretary to a law firm. Eventually, after 10 years of Florida life they returned to Massena to enjoy the four seasons. Once back in Massena, she was enjoying going out for a meal with old friends from her Mohawk elementary school; she participated in the monthly lunches with the retired Secretary’s of Massena School System. Her daily walks with her neighbors and friends provide good conversations when she was not enjoyed the wonders of reading a good mystery. Relaxation was growing flowers, and caring for a good size veggie garden provided much relaxation. Loved her “Grand Dog’s” and reading books. She loved traveling, visiting many states in her RV travels. Memorial donations are requested to Massena Humane Society. Donaldson Funeral Home will be providing the service of the family with a private burial at her family plot within Calvary Cemetery.
MASSENA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy