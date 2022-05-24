JUST IN: Multiple crews battle structure fire on Hwy. 52
Wausau Pilot & Review
Crews from at least three fire departments were called Tuesday to a report of a fire on Hwy. 52 east of Wausau, with a building engulfed in flames.
The first call came in at about 3:30 p.m. The location on Hwy. 52 is between Hatchery Road and North Pole Road, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews from Wittenberg were the first called to the scene with a full response. Easton and Hewitt crews were also paged.
There’s no word yet on whether anyone is inside the building or what caused the blaze.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
