JUST IN: Multiple crews battle structure fire on Hwy. 52

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Crews from at least three fire departments were called Tuesday to a report of a fire on Hwy. 52 east of Wausau, with a building engulfed in flames.

The first call came in at about 3:30 p.m. The location on Hwy. 52 is between Hatchery Road and North Pole Road, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews from Wittenberg were the first called to the scene with a full response. Easton and Hewitt crews were also paged.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone is inside the building or what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

WSAW

Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A couple in Juneau County had a close encounter with a black bear they spotted hobbling through their backyard. After a closer look, they realized the bear needed their help. They caught the entire encounter on video. “Oh my god, I don’t think I’ve ever been within...
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Sentencing delayed for Wausau cemetery shooter after attorneys withdraw

Sentencing for the man who fatally shot a Wausau woman and injured two other people after rigging his apartment with explosives was delayed Thursday after his attorneys withdrew their representation. Police say Henry “Hank” West, of Schofield, meticulously prepared for the October 2019 attack, which left 52-year-old Patty Grimm dead....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Police Department warns of phone scam

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said scammers are calling people claiming to work for the Police Department. According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the department had received several calls from the public reporting the scam. They say the scammer will identify themselves as a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Another Green Bay business falls victim to catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Catalytic converters have become increasingly popular for thieves to steal from vehicles, and yet another Green Bay business has had several converters stolen off their vehicles. Macco’s Floor Covering Center on Larsen Road in Green Bay had three company vans get catalytic converters stolen...
GREEN BAY, WI
wsau.com

Suspected Wausau Bank Robber Arrested in Illinois

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police say the man suspected of robbing WoodTrust Bank on Bridge Street in Wausau has been arrested in Illinois. Tommy Pittman was arrested in Freeport Thursday morning and will now be extradited to Wausau to face charges of robbery of a financial institution for the May 20th incident. The timing of that extradition remains unclear.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

