Jackson County, MI

Jackson County man charged in fatal double stabbing

By Mitchell Kukulka
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County man has been charged in a fatal stabbing in Summit Township on Monday. Robert Wayne Annabel II was arraigned Tuesday, May 24, by Jackson County District Judge Michael Klaeren on single counts of homicide open murder and assault with intent to...

www.mlive.com

95.3 WBCKFM

Man Dancing In Street Wounds Battle Creek Police Officer

A Battle Creek Police officer was wounded after a suspect attempted to take his weapon. It all began when officers were called to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE, at around 4 PM, Thursday afternoon of May 26th. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man was dancing in traffic and attempting to be hit by passing vehicles. The officers determined he was having a mental health crisis and tried to assure him that they were there to help him. They attempted to take him into protective custody and a struggle ensued, with the man grabbing an officer's handgun and firing it. The gun fired through the holster, with the shot grazing the officer's leg.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
County
Jackson County, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Summit Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
huroninsider.com

Man accused of punching girlfriend at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY – A Detroit man is accused of punching his girlfriend near the Slingshot ride at Cedar Point. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at the ride on Sunday evening after receiving an EMS call. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw...
SANDUSKY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson woman gets 18-30 years in third resentencing for fatal stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Dawn Dixon-Bey is set to spend at least 18 years in prison after being sentenced Wednesday for the third time for a 2015 murder. Dixon-Bey fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Gregory Stack, 49, twice in the heart on Feb. 14, 2015. A jury found her guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, for which she was sentenced by Jackson Circuit Judge John McBain to spend 35 to 70 years in prison, exceeding the suggested guideline sentence of 12 to 20 years.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Pair charged with homicide in shooting deaths of acquaintances, 16 and 19

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI -- A pair of 18-year-old men have been charged in the shooting deaths of Cameron Duckworth, 19, and Drake Mancuso, 16, both of Highland Township. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow are being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail after they were each charged with two counts of homicide, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Open Murder Charges Filed Against Hillsdale Man

Kirk Culik, a 66-year-old Hillsdale man, is in custody in Hillsdale County and he is being charged with open murder and possession of a firearm during the act of a felony. The charge was a result of the Saturday shooting that killed a teen boy in Hillsdale County. Officers say...
HILLSDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County Judge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 75-year-old Detroit man is charged after officials say he threatened to kill a Macomb County judge. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Officials say Richardson threatened to go to the home of 41-A District Court Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him. He allegedly made the threat via phone to staff at the court this week. The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General because the judge serves in Macomb County. “I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.” An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson stabbing suspect charged with Open Murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robert Annabel II was charged Tuesday in the stabbing that killed one and seriously injured another. It happened Monday morning at a Michigan Department of Corrections parole house in Summit Township. “It’s a shock to me,” said neighbor Donald Sadowski, “It’s normally pretty quiet over there....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

