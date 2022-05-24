Two Florida Men Arrested In Construction Site Theft Investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Sunday, May 22, 2022, detectives arrested 33-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez Camacho and 48-year-old Edward Antonio Perez, both from Haines City, for Dealing in Stolen Property.

The investigation began after detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip that Camacho had been stealing plywood from construction sites and selling it from his residence in Haines City.

Detectives found Camacho at his home and recovered 116 sheets of stolen plywood worth approximately $5,800. Initially, Camacho denied stealing the plywood, stating he drives to construction sites and asks if the company needs help for the day.

He then takes any leftover plywood with the permission of the construction company. Camacho later recanted, admitting to detectives that he stole the plywood.

While at Camacho’s residence, deputies observed Perez attempting to leave the area with a roll-back wrecker loaded with 40 sheets of stolen plywood he had just purchased from Camacho for $10 a sheet.

The retail price of the plywood is around $50 per sheet. Perez told detectives this was the second time he had purchased stolen plywood from Camacho.

“We are proactively monitoring the construction sites around the county, with a focus on the new growth in our Northeast District. We’re also working with our law enforcement partners in Polk County and neighboring counties to stop thefts like these before they become a trend. When thieves steal from construction companies, it affects us all. Rest assured, we will do everything in our power to hold these criminals accountable,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Perez was arrested for Dealing in Stolen Property and transported to the Polk County Jail. He was released after paying a $5,000 bond.

Camacho was arrested for Dealing in Stolen Property and Giving False Information during an Investigation. He was transported to the Polk County Jail and then released after paying a $5,500 bond.

