ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends 'Summer Tiki' Event Seemingly Leaked

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears a summer, beach-themed...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

GTA 6 Rumors: GTA 6 Release Date Revealed

Fans have been waiting for the GTA 6 release date, and there are some GTA 6 rumors that allegedly reveal the general timing of its launch. Grand Theft Auto 6 has long been rumored to be in the works, and fans can’t wait to finally get their hands on Rockstar’s next open-world masterpiece. However, even though Rockstar has already confirmed that the game is in the works, the studio has been shy about actually giving a release window for the game. Hence, while players anticipate the game’s release, nobody knows outside of Rockstar when the game will actually come out.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Call of Duty: Warzone 2' Will Reportedly Bring Back Classic 'Modern Warfare 2' Maps

Back in April, Activision and Infinity Ward finally confirmed the long-rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, building on the massive success of the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019. Around the same time, the company also revealed that a new Warzone experience will be coming, but since then, little information regarding both MW2 and Warzone 2 has been released — until now. According to Exputer‘s Tom Henderson, sources close to the project have said that the upcoming installment will be bringing back some of the most iconic maps in the entire franchise, reviving 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 classics such as Terminal, High Rise, Quarry and Afgan.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Changing Very Controversial Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few installments -- Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, etc. -- one of the biggest talking points in the COD community is skill-based matchmaking, more commonly known as SBMM. Skill-based matchmaking has always been a thing in ranked modes. The problem for many COD fans is that it's now also in casual modes. This means no matter if you're playing competitive or more casually, you're being placed with people of similar skill. Over the last few installments, the effectiveness of this type of matchmaking has increased dramatically, which is why so many are now noticing it, and this is why it's been a big talking point the last few years not just in the Call of Duty community, but across the whole industry. As you would expect, it's not going anywhere with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but changes are being made to it for this year's installment.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Activision says Call of Duty: Vanguard "didn't meet expectations" because people don't like World War 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard underperformed for Activision, and the publisher reckons that's partly because some people just don't care about World War 2. In its 2021 annual financial report (opens in new tab) (spotted by Kotaku (opens in new tab)), Activision affirmed that Vanguard "didn't meet our expectations, we believe primarily due to our own execution." The company says it did not deliver "as much innovation in the premium game as we would have liked," but also attributes some of the game's mixed reception to its setting.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Tiki#Mobile#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Map Leaks Online

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map has potentially leaked online, or at least a drawing of it. The leak comes courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider. As you would expect, the map is comprised of land, mountains, ocean, and rivers. In other words, it has everything players would hope from a battle royale map, though it looks like the ocean will play a minor role in the map's dynamics. And of course, there will also be a "modern city" to provide that proper urban warfare as well.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Champions to Pair With Bel'Veth in League of Legends

Bel'Veth, Empress of the Void, will soon be arriving to the League of Legends roster. She's meant to be a jungler; her kit focuses on increasing her attack speed, the passive effect of her ultimate lets her stack true damage for every second attack on an enemy champion, and it seems like she will have extremely good mobility across the rift.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Ocean Song Release Date

Fans of the Pool Party skins are in for a summer surprise. Ocean Song, a new line of skins, was shown off by Riot on the League of Legends Twitter account. Featuring Yone, Nidalee, Seraphine (who will be receiving a Prestige edition), Zeri, and Ashe, these skins are full of bright colors and smiling faces, an absolutely fantastic way to bring in the warmest season of them all. So, when will the Ocean Song skins be released?
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Do League of Legends MSI 2022 Tokens Expire?

For players who are curious about how these League of Legends MSI 2022 Tokens work, here's how to earn them, what they do, and when they expire. MSI 2022 High Noon Tokens are a special form of in-game currency themed after the new High-Noon skin line. They're intended to celebrate the upcoming League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, which has its semifinals and finale airing in the next few weeks. The Tokens can be earned by completing challenges that players can view in the challenge tab of their League client.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.10: Baron Nashor, Drake and Turret Changes

In League of Legends Patch 12.10, almost all champions were affected by Riot Games' hope to increase durability to reduce what many would call the "Too Much Damage" problem. Champions aren't the only thing affected, however; many aspects of the game have been tweaked to help Riot's goal of making all parts of the game experience durable. This includes Baron Nashor, Drakes and Turrets.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

MultiVersus Players Already Want One Character Fixed

In case you've missed it, the closed alpha for "MultiVersus" began on May 19 and it's been creating a fair amount of positive buzz. This "Super Smash Bros."-inspired platform brawler with Warner Bros. characters is promising an enormous cast of characters when it launches, including cheeky meme references such as Ultra Instinct Shaggy. Even though the game, which is planned to be free-to-play, is currently available only to those invited via email, an impassioned community is quickly rising around the title. Mods are already making the game weirder and it has even replaced "Smash Bros." at this year's EVO.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy