Yesterday marked opening day for the Doenges Ford Indians and things couldn’t have went much better, as they won both games by a combined score of 26-6. The Indians scored in all but a handful of innings and OKWU players in Evan McClendon and Karson Lee shined, as they went a combined 9 of 11, with two triples, a double and combined for six RBIs. McClendon was making his debut with the team.

GLENPOOL, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO