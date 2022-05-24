ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Family Aquatic Center opens for season May 28

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Riverside Family Aquatic Center, located at 3300 Fifth Avenue in Moline, will open for the 2022 pool season on May 28 at 12 p.m. Built in 2004, Riverside Family Aquatic Center offers a zero-depth entry pool, a lap pool and an SCS interactive water playground. Lifeguards are always on duty to help ensure a safe environment. Concessions are available on site and no outside food or beverages are allowed. In addition to daily admissions, Riverside Family Aquatic Center also offers swim lessons, private rentals, and birthday party packages. More information can be found here .

Open swim hours are daily from 12 – 5 p.m. Evening swim hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, June 15 – July 29 from 6 – 8 p.m. General Admission is $5 per person, children three and under are $1 and family admission is $20 for a maximum of five people. Evening swim admission is $3 per person.

Beginning on Opening Day, Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to Riverside Family Aquatic Center as part of their membership, with no additional cost.

In the event of inclement weather, pool closure information will be available on Facebook or by calling 309-524-2428.

Dates to remember:

  • Family Discount Days: June 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25
  • Waterful Wednesdays: June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 12, 20, 27
  • Military Day: Monday, July 4
  • Closing Date: Saturday, July 30 (short season due to construction)
  • Doggie Dunk: Sunday, July 31
