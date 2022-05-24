Keeping it Healthy at Jan’s

As a kid, I looked forward to our family’s camping adventures along the coasts of California. My dad specifically loved the outdoors, and those trips were spent tent camping under the stars with campfires, disconnected from our busy suburban life. I have continued these outdoor adventures with my own kids, and while tent camping has always been my mainstay, my introduction to glamping, thanks to KOA (Kampgrounds of America), has me a bit spoiled. Since we are part of the KOA Rewards program, I could not pass up the opportunity to book a stay at the Ventura Ranch KOA. This family-friendly campground is located at the foot of Ventura County’s highest mountain, Topa Topa in between Santa Paula and Ojai. Find out why Ventura Ranch KOA is our new favorite campground!

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO