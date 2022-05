Tuesday the hearts of everyone were torn apart as we learned a gunman entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire killing 19 innocent helpless children and 2 adults. We are now learning more about the situation as it unfolded. We have learned about the border patrol agent who heard the call and stormed into the building and shot and killed the gunman while being shot himself. Now we are learning more about the victims and their families.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO