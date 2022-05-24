ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Appeals Court Strikes Down Florida Social Media Law

By News Staff
Government Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday a controversial Florida law that proposed levying fines and penalties against social media platforms for blocking content from political candidates and media organizations was ruled unconstitutional for violating the First Amendment. Gov. Ron DeSantis originally signed the bill in May 2021. However, shortly after being signed, NetChoice and...

