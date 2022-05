Remains of Revolutionary War soldier moved and reinterred. The remains of a Revolutionary War soldier have been moved to another resting place in Vermont this Memorial Day weekend because erosion threatened some of the graves at an old cemetery near a river bank. Revolutionary War soldier Josiah Clark fought in the 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill in Massachusetts. He was buried in a Weybridge cemetery in 1835. Erosion over the years left his grave perched on the edge of a steep eroding bank, so his bones were exhumed in 2019. On Saturday morning, a horse-drawn wagon carried a flag-draped coffin containing Clark from the congregational church to another cemetery nearby for a reinternment ceremony.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO