Re: Lois Eisenberg’s letter, May 25. I swear, she sees racists behind every tree! When I was a boy growing up in Culver City there was a “Sunset Policy.” All minorities were to leave the city by sunset. That was then. Now, thank God, many of our most upstanding neighbors are of minorities. The vast majority of Americans are not racist! The few who are racist exist on the fringe. We had a Black president. If we were racist, how did that happen?

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO