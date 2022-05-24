ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Guest opinion: Mind Springs is on the right track

By Doug Pattison Guest opinion
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMind Springs Health appeared in the news frequently recently, following the release of a tri-agency audit conducted by the state of Colorado. All three efforts are the result of nearly four months of thorough investigation and collaboration with state agencies, community stakeholders and Mind Springs Health’s current employees and practitioners. While...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Steamboat Pilot & Today

CMC applauds new law expanding college access for undocumented students

Colorado Mountain College is among the state’s public colleges and universities supporting a new law that will expand access to higher education. Gov. Jared Polis signed HB22-1155, which will allow in-state tuition for Colorado high school graduates, into law during a ceremony at Community College of Denver on Thursday, May 26.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thanks to Colorado Democrats for protecting reproductive health

A very big thank you is due our Democratic state legislators and Gov. Jared Polis for passing and signing into law The Reproductive Health Equity Act, thereby guaranteeing the right to make personal abortion decisions. The legislative debate went long into the night and passed right before the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was released.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

From the Chamber: Kindness Floats the Boat

Spring is one of the most magical times of year here in the Yampa Valley. Hillsides turn bright shades of green, snow melt creates prime river recreating opportunities and flowers bloom, all creating new energy after a long winter. Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Chamber unveils new strategy, slogan

The Steamboat Springs Chamber unveiled its new destination management and tourism communications strategy, “Kindness Floats the Boat,” before Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, May 24. The new slogan is part of the chamber’s new emphasis on destination management, which started with the pandemic-era slogan “Visit Responsibly.” The...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Big Pivots: How can a me-first terrorist be made into a hero?

A confounding aspect of the climate change challenge has been disagreements about the most basic of facts, namely human complicity. We had the same fact-based problem with the last presidential election. Then there’s what happened in Granby, the Colorado mountain town that continues to be at the center of alternative realities.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampatika looks to future as it names new executive director

After an extensive search that began back in January, Yampatika has appointed Kristen Jespersen as executive director for the organization, which provides environmental learning opportunities for children and adults in Northwest Colorado. “I think she has a great presence. She has a natural leadership ability — you can just tell...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Republican candidates for Colorado House District 26 meet in Hayden

Two political newcomers vying for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado’s House District 26 seat met in Hayden on Tuesday, May 24, to sway voters to support them in the upcoming June Primary. The race featuring Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek and Glenn Lowe of Eagle is the only...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New law will fine misuse of Mountain Express Lanes

A new law will fine misuse of the Mountain Express Lanes on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County. The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes were designed to be peak-period shoulder lanes on westbound I-70, which are shoulders that have special striping and become available for use as a travel lane during high volume traffic on the corridor. They are typically available for use as a travel lane on the weekends and major holidays when traffic volumes are at their highest, but at other times they act as a shoulder for emergency use.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Savannah Wolfson gives me hope for a better future

I would like to endorse Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House District 26. As a woman, mother, wife, homeschooling mama and native of Routt County all my life, Savannah aligns with the strong personal beliefs I hold dear. Freedom is big for me, as are our Constitutional rights. This is not just about me, but the future of my children. Savannah’s love and passion for this valley ring so much truth; the truth really is what sets us free.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Moving Mountains appoints local hospitality veteran Lisa Riniker as director of operations

The Moving Mountains luxury vacation rental management company has appointed Lisa Riniker as its director of operations. According to the company, Riniker will lead Moving Mountains’ operations team across all four resort locations including Steamboat, Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge. The company noted that Riniker comes from a strong...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Higher wages for city employees may be coming this summer

Amid rising costs of living, Steamboat Springs City Council unanimously accepted a proposal that would issue bonuses and raise salaries up to 6% for city employees starting in July. The proposal next becomes an ordinance for City Council to review and vote upon. According to the city, the turnover rate...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New gym at North Routt Community Charter School open to tours

North Routt Community Charter School has unveiled its new gym and community space, thanks to Routt County voters’ passage of the 2019 bond. The space includes a gymnasium and a workout room, which is open to the community, with Pelotons and weight equipment. There is also an art room...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSSD Board of Education: Congratulations to the Class of 2022

At this moment, we would like to pause and celebrate the Class of 2022 and the graduates of Steamboat Springs and Yampa Valley High Schools. This week is a special week for our seniors, family, friends, and community. So let’s honor and celebrate this occasion with them. Students in...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: James L. Compestine

James went to our Lord’s house at the hearty age of 93. James grew up in Steamboat Springs, born to Louis and Juanita (Fletcher) Compestine with younger brother Mel and younger sister Cathy. He worked as a drug store clerk and then went to the Post Office and was supervisor in the Post Office in Steamboat and then in 1976 transferred to the Craig Post Office as a letter carrier till he retired at the age of 60. Jim is a Korean Purple Heart Veteran. He married Katherine Blanche Belton on January 9, 1955. He loved getting together with family, fishing, camping, playing cards and joking around. He loved his laptop and computers. He was active in the Craig Christian Church until he could not attend anymore. He is survived by his wife Katherine, and his daughter Belinda of Nevada, sister Cathy (Tom) Henessee of Loveland and cousin Modesto (Jr) Doris Compestine of Steamboat. Preceded in death by Father Louis, Mother Juanita, daughter Patricia Lynn Denmark and Brother Melvin. He will be missed, his laughter, humor and best of all his love and smile. Graveside services will be held at the Craig Cemetery on Friday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs High School names four athletes of the year

Seniors Sam Campbell, Caroline Baur, Bowden Tumminello and Kellen Adams were named Steamboat Springs High School Athletes of the Year at the Sailors Athletics Booster Club Luau earlier this month. Adams a star on offense, defense. Adams is a force to be reckoned with both on the basketball court and...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat golfer takes fourth at regionals, qualifies for state

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck is headed to the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A State Golf Championships following a fourth-place finish at the Region 4 Championship on Monday, May 23, at The Links at Cobble Creek. Grommeck finished fourth with an 82 on the day, five strokes...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

