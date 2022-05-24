Pride Month Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Kiddos and families are invited to Children’s Museum of Atlanta to celebrate Pride month with a joyful commemoration for members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. The festivities will include entertaining celebrations, stories and crafts. Children will enjoy a reading of “Red: A Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall, a workshop with friendship bracelets and at 3 p.m. only, a Drag Queen Storytime on Stage. Also, the colors of the Pride flag will come to life in the Art Studio as kids make papercraft rainbows.

This event takes place Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.