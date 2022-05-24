ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pride Month Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3a2M_0fp0eEOa00
Children's Museum of Atlanta

Kiddos and families are invited to Children’s Museum of Atlanta to celebrate Pride month with a joyful commemoration for members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. The festivities will include entertaining celebrations, stories and crafts. Children will enjoy a reading of “Red: A Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall, a workshop with friendship bracelets and at 3 p.m. only, a Drag Queen Storytime on Stage. Also, the colors of the Pride flag will come to life in the Art Studio as kids make papercraft rainbows.

This event takes place Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta set to welcome limited-time exhibit, Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, June 11

Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, opens at Children’s Museum of Atlanta on Saturday, June 11. In this exhibit, created by Minnesota Children’s Museum in collaboration with the Kratt Brothers Company, kids and families will explore four animal habitats and the creatures within them. This adventurous exhibit, which focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9, invites guests to explore animal habitats from around the globe, discover incredible creature powers and go on missions to foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Kids will get moving and thinking while they explore important concepts in science and the natural world. The limited-time exhibit will continue through Sept. 5, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

May is Caribbean carnival season

The rhythmic beats of Caribbean music and the bright sunny colors of the islands will be on full display in late May when several Caribbean-themed carnivals and parades are planned in DeKalb County and surrounding communities. The Atlanta Carnival Bandleaders Council is behind several upcoming Caribbean carnival events. The council’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WABE

Herbie Hancock, Masego and other dazzling headliners at this year's Atlanta Jazz Festival

One of the longest-running free music festivals, the Atlanta Jazz Festival, is back in person with an incredible lineup. The three-day festival takes place at Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend. Headliners include the jazz giant Herbie Hancock, emerging saxophone star Masego and some of Atlanta’s great jazz artists. To talk more about the lineup, “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Camille Russell Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and Atlanta-based jazz pianist Joe Alterman, who will perform at the festival.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb NAACP to host Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square

The Cobb NAACP will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square celebrating the end of slavery. The Juneteenth holiday and the event are described in the news release below, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:. The Cobb County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to host Peace of Art event, May 28

Town Center at Cobb continues its partnership with ARTportunity Knocks at the Peace of Art event on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Young artists and families can expect a day filled with fun, creativity and inspiration. As the second event in this partnership, Town Center at Cobb and ARTportunity Knocks continue efforts to improve and enrich the lives of youth by celebrating the power of the arts. Saturday’s program will feature special performances by Hip Hop Recording Artist J'Eon, R&B Soul Artist Sue, Hip Hop vocalist Stacy Epps and Percussionist Aaron Sturgis. Guests can also expect appearances and collaborations by Town Center at Cobb brands, Cobb County Schools, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, professional artists, student artists and youth from the faith community.
COBB, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Art Studio#Racism#Lgbtqia
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff ‘Buckhead Shore’ premiering next month

ATLANTA — Are you ready to head to the Buckhead shore?. MTV is expanding their “Shore” franchise with a new installation based around the metro Atlanta area. “Buckhead Shore” will “follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the ‘Beverly Hills of the South’ as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.” The show is set to premiere on June 23.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Stone Mountain Park to get new management

STONE MOUNTAIN — A company run by a veteran executive at Stone Mountain Park will take over as private manager of the park this summer. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association’s board voted unanimously Monday to select Thrive Attractions Management to run the park starting in August. Thrive, owned...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Sylvan Hills opens new ‘affordable’ apartments

A new affordable housing complex has just opened its doors south of downtown Atlanta on Fleet Street in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. Developed by Wendover Housing Partners, the 131-unit Hartland Station cost $28 million to build and has one, two and three-bedroom apartments. It features a business center, fitness rooms, activity area with kitchen, a splash pad and playground. Rents start at $861 per month and applications are now being accepted.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
675
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy