Now may be the best time to sell your old iPod as Apple discontinues gadget – here’s how much your device is worth

By Charlotte Edwards
 3 days ago
APPLE is discontinuing the iPod 20 years after its first release, which means you may want to hold on to your old one.

According to reselling experts at Sell Cell, there's been some "recovery in resale value" since Apple's announcement earlier this month.

Some iPods are worth more than others Credit: Sell Cell

However, don't expect your old Apple iPod to make you a millionaire.

Sell Cell said: "Average Resale value has remained fairly static over the last 6 months.

"There has been a small, marginal recovery in resale value since Apple made its announcement to discontinue the iPod on 10th May of circa 3%."

It added: "iPod Touch 7th Gen 256GB has the best resale value. Users can still get $100 for this iPod in good condition."

If you don't have the iPod Touch 7th Gen, you may still get a fair price for your music player.

How much is my iPod worth?

According to Sell Cell, an iPod Touch 7th Gen 256GB can get you $100 but an iPod Touch 6th Gen 128GB should get you $60.

The lower the iPod storage, the lower the resell price even if your iPod is shiny and new.

The top price for the iPod Touch 5th Gen is reportedly just $35.

The iPod nano 7th Gen could fetch you $44.

A 64GB iPod Touch 4th Gen sits at $34 on the list.

An iPod Nano 6th Gen with 16GB could get you $40.

Prices seem to go downhill from there until you get to the iPod Classic range.

The iPod Classic 7th Gen with 160GB is valued at $61.

The 6th Gen version is valued at $60.

Of course, resale prices can vary and you may find yourself with higher or lower offers depending on where and when you sell.

It's unclear whether iPods will go up in value once Apple stops selling them altogether.

Apple is still selling the iPod Touch on its website despite the announcement.

Apple said in a statement: "Customers can purchase iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last."

