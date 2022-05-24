ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS LA
 5 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Comments / 40

Kris Rivera
5d ago

nothing is going to stop a person who shouldn't have a gun. More than likely they weren't supposed to have the gun in the first place. there are still ways to get guns illegally.

Reply(4)
16
Tracey Davis
5d ago

quit blaming it on the guns and put the blame where it should be!!! The person behind the gun😡

Reply(9)
35
Guest
5d ago

Prayers for all the families of these children and the two adults this was so senseless

Reply
10
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

