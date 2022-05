There has been no change in the U.S.’ policy towards Taiwan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Watch Price’s remarks in the player above. “We remain committed to supporting the peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and ensuring there is no unilateral change to the status quo. That is where we were then, that is where we are today,” Price told reporters during a news briefing.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 3 DAYS AGO