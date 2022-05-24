ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

SCTCC baseball, softball begin NJCAA World Series trips this week

By Zach Dwyer, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onD4T_0fp0dKej00

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud Technical & Community College baseball and softball teams both will appear at the NJCAA Division III World Series in the coming week.

The baseball team will be making its second-straight appearance at the eight-team tournament, where it finished fifth in 2021. SCTCC defeated Rochester twice on Friday and Saturday to earn the region title and improve to 24-11 overall.

They were handed the No. 8 seed and take on No. 1 seed Caldwell Tech (46-7 overall) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee. The tournament runs through next week.

The No. 7-seed Cyclones softball team (38-3) faces No. 2 seed Corning Community College at 1 p.m. Wednesday in DeWitt, New York. SCTCC softball is making their first trip to nationals since 2019.

Local colleges qualify athletes for track and field championships

Athletes from St. Cloud State, College of St. Benedict and St. John's University all qualified for national outdoor track and field meets this week.

The Division II meet is in Allendale, Michigan, at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium on Thursday-Saturday, while the Division III Outdoor Championships will be Thursday-Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Here are the local athletes competing for a shot at national championships. Event start times are listed in parentheses.

Kevin Arthur - St. John's junior, 100m dash (2:45 p.m. Friday prelims)

Brett Hague - St. John's junior, javelin (4:45 p.m. Thursday)

Maguire Petersen - St. John's junior, decathlon (10:30 am Thursday) and high jump (1 p.m. Friday)

Shawn Schindler- St. John's senior, pole vault (11 a.m. Saturday)

4x100-meter relay team - Jack Young, Kevin Arthur, Brady Labine, Ryan Miller (4:25 Thursday prelims)

Fiona Smith - College of St. Benedict sophomore, 10,000m (7 p.m. Thursday) and 5,000m (2 p.m. Saturday)

Hannah Arason- St. Cloud State senior, heptathlon (10 a.m. Thursday)

Zach Dwyer is a sports reporter and photographer for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-406-5660 or zdwyer@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @sctimeszach.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Over Memorial Day Weekend

UNDATED -- A batch of showers and thunderstorms will push into central and western Minnesota late Saturday night from the Dakotas. A few could be severe with large hail the main threat, but gusty winds are also possible. Occasional rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday night through Monday night. Severe...
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – MAY 26, 2022

Walleye anglers are having lots of success using jigs and live bait rigs tipped with shiners, especially in 5-15 feet of water. Leeches and crawlers are beginning to turn fish as well. The warmer temperatures at the end of this week should result in an even better bite and more consistent action. Please note that water levels are running extremely high in lakes and rivers near the Canadian border, including within Voyageurs National Park.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
bizjournals

Private school enrollment in Minnesota hits highest level in decade

Private school enrollment in the Twin Cities is growing compared to public schools, which have reported losing students as the pandemic progresses. Enrollment for Twin Cities nonpublic schools rose about 6% between 2020 and 2021. However, that's outdone by schools outside the metro area, which collectively have seen enrollment jump more than 10% over the same timeframe, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Education.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Miller
FOX 21 Online

USS Minneapolis St. Paul Heads Home

DULUTH, Minn. – People gathered in Canal Park Tuesday afternoon to witness the USS Minneapolis St. Paul leaving the harbor. The naval ship was commissioned on Saturday, and the first to ever be in the state of Minnesota. Dozens of people came down to watch, and those who gathered...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit Started In Canton, SD Travels Through Lyon County, Into Minnesota, And Back To SD

Lyon County, Iowa — A pursuit that started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota on Tuesday. It all started Tuesday afternoon when Lincoln County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s officials say a man allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Vincent Whaler, of Sioux Falls, in Canton and began a pursuit.
LYON COUNTY, IA
fox9.com

How Minnesota schools are responding to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

(FOX 9) - Schools around Minnesota are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Authorities haven't revealed a motive but did say the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting anyone in his way. All the victims were in the same classroom. The gunman died in a shootout with police.
UVALDE, TX
Bring Me The News

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

After numerous bouts with severe storms over the past few weeks, Minnesota could again be under a threat of severe weather this coming weekend. "Medium-range model guidance is converging towards a scenario in which the north-central U.S. will be a focus for thunderstorms and a risk for severe weather beginning this weekend," says the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#College Baseball#National Junior College#Sctcc Baseball#Njcaa World Series#7 Seed Cyclones#Corning Community College#St Cloud State#College Of St Benedict#St John#Division Ii#The Spire Institute
CBS Minnesota

8 Great Danes Rescued From Minivan In Western Minnesota: ‘The Worst We’ve Seen In A Long Time’

Originally published May 26 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog rescue group says it’s helping eight Great Danes recover after the dogs, most of which were starving, were seized from a minivan in western Minnesota. The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says its volunteers rescued the dogs Monday night. While two of the breeding females were adequately fed, the rest of the dogs were starving and struggling to survive. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male, weighed just 63 pounds. A healthy Great Dane at that age would generally weigh double that, if not more. (credit: Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

The story of how the biggest walleye ever caught in Minnesota is coming home

Photo courtesy of the Gunflint Trail Historical Society. Exclusive Boreal Community Media content by Laura Durenberger-Grunow - May 25, 2022. It’s 1979. The location is Seagull River, Minnesota, where it enters Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. It was during this time that the biggest walleye ever recorded in Minnesota was caught by someone named LeRoy Chiovitte. And now that walleye is coming home in an induction ceremony that will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Texas attack reignites gun debate in Minnesota

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Texas school attack is reverberating across the nation and Minnesota is no exception. But the prospects remain dim for gun control reforms in the state's politically divided legislature. Republican lawmakers and candidates who gathered to launch their 2022 campaign effort Thursday said voters are...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Rain in portions of Minnesota today, but a warm-up for Friday expected

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says it will be a rather unpleasant day for Wednesday, May 25th. They say that "steady rain with chilly northeast winds and below normal temperatures. Rain will begin to taper off this overnight." Look for a warm-up as we head into the...
CHANHASSEN, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy