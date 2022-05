The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a violent white supremacist who is believed to have moved from Pennsylvania to Austin last year. Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is charged with making terroristic threats after DPS said he promised to "carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tried to take enforcement actions against him." The department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Lloyd's arrest.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO