WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wanted fugitive was shot and killed during a shootout with deputies. It started about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle at Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38.(credit: CBS) That’s south of Loveland. The driver took off and deputies followed. They said the suspect in the passenger seat fired multiple rounds at them. No deputies were hit. (credit: CBS) Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger ran off into a field near I-25 where the suspect was shot and killed. The Greeley Police Department’s critical response team is taking over the investigation.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO