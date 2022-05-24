ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Health dedicates Vern W Fellows Cardiac Rehab Center

By Brandyn Benter
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Union Health Foundation celebrated an expansion and renovation of the Cardiac Rehab Center at Union Hospital in Terre Haute Tuesday.

The foundation funded the 540 square foot expansion through a $73,000 grant. They say it will allow for more capacity for both equipment and patients.

The expanded center is named the Vern W. Fellows Cardiac Rehab Center in honor of Vern Fellows, who served as a volunteer for Union for many years. He was also a patient and advocate for the cardiac rehab program.

Iowa man pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s death in Indiana

“I was so glad that so many of his family members could be with us for the unveiling,” Assistant Director of Union Health Foundation Kelly Walker said. “Dedicating this in his honor is very fitting and I wanted to make sure it was meaningful because he was a meaningful person that lived a purposeful life.”

Union says the program cares for about 265 patients each year.

