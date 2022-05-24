ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rodgers absent as Packers conduct voluntary OTAs this week

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfdzC_0fp0bLbs00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers was one of several notable veterans missing as the Green Bay Packers began voluntary organized team activities this week.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers isn’t expected at all this week.

Rodgers indicated last month he plans to join the Packers for their mandatory minicamp in June.

Rodgers skipped all the OTAs as well as the minicamp last year during a standoff with team management.

He has said on multiple occasions that his relationship with team officials has improved over the last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers’ CB Jaycee Horn is 'full go' after missing most of rookie year

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers used their No. 8 overall pick to select Horn out of South Carolina. The expectation was that they would slot Horn as an immediate starter at nickel alongside free agent addition cornerback A.J. Bouye and starter Donte Jackson. Horn showed promise early, recording his first career interception in the second game of the season against division rival Jameis Winston and the Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy