WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman who was charged with animal cruelty after two German Shepherds in her care died now is facing additional charges. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Rodriguez has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and six counts for failing to get her animals vaccinated.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO