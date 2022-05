GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 34-year-old Muskego man is charged with hit-and-run following a crash that seriously injured a Greenfield student on May 21. The accused is Walter Grebe. According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield officers were dispatched to the intersection of Loomis Road and Edgerton Avenue on Saturday night, May 21 for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. First responders found the victim's injuries were severe -- and he was unconscious.

