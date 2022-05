The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $2 million Tuesday aimed at accelerating affordable housing projects throughout the Coachella Valley. “Our goals and priorities are to get more housing built that is affordable to people at all income levels,” Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. “These funds will help with the costs for infrastructure, land and assembling the funding to get quality affordable housing developments across the finish line, which will address the housing shortage and provide great benefit of these one-time funds for local workers and residents.”

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO