REHOBOTH, Del.- This Memorial Day Weekend beaches are gearing up for the visitors they will see. Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said this weekend kicks of their summer season, and on a weekend like this one the city may get as many as 50,000 visitors for the whole weekend.With that said, Mayor Mills said the boardwalk is ready to go as well as all the businesses, especially because having more people in town can help financially.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 HOURS AGO