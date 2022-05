Click here to read the full article. Matthew Morrison will no longer be a “So You Think You Can Dance” judge after he failed to follow “competition production protocols,” Variety has confirmed. The former “Glee” star announced his departure from the Fox dance competition show, which premiered on May 18, in a statement on Friday. “Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection...

