Smithfield police officer injured by knife during arrest after disturbance call

A Smithfield police officer was treated at a hospital after being hurt by a suspect with a knife while making an arrest.

Smithfield Police said they responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Seventh Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with an "obvious injury" at the scene. Police determined that he had been stabbed in the abdomen with a knife.

While an officer was attempting to arrest a suspect in that case, the Smithfield officer was also injured by a knife.

Officer A.E. Watts and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim was described as stable.

Watts was treated and later released and is recuperating from his injury, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Shawn Marshall of S. Seventh Street. Marshall was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury as well as felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Marshall was held under a $150,000 secured bond.