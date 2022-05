SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A woman suspected of arson was found dead in a Sylacauga cemetery Monday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m. the Oak Grove Fire Department, assisted by the Sylacauga Fire Department (SPD), arrived to the scene of a fire consuming 25 percent of a single family dwelling just outside of the Sylacauga city limit. The fire was a threat to neighboring homes, but the fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze by 4:00 p.m. with the fire destroying roughly 50 percent of the home.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO