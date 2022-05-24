River Rock Little League equipment shed ransacked, league estimates $23,000 in stolen property.

"They took everything. Everything we had they stole," said Rosalie Koch, the Vice President of the Little League.

On Friday, May 20th, the River Rock little league shed, found at the edge of the Crowley Playground inside Riverside Park in Buffalo - was broken into and picked clean.

"They took bats, balls, bases, pitching machines, our lawn mower ... old uniforms, I don't even know why ... it doesn't make any sense" said Koch.

The league, created more than 50 years ago, offers free baseball for the Black Rock and surrounding community.

"It stings the most because we are here to help our area, to make it better - and someone took that from us," said Koch.

The league was originally set to start this June, but the robbery has forced the League to suspend all play until the Fall. They hope to have a "Boot-Camp" style six-week league then.

"We just don't have the resources to play right now. It's going to take time to fix this," said Koch.

The League estimates the value of the equipment at around $23,000.

"That's a lot. Especially for us, we don't charge. The only way we make money is through donations, and this is a lot of donations," said Koch.

They are actively encouraging anyone in the community to donate any equipment they may have.

Please reach out to the River Rock Little League directly via their Facebook page , or email at "rosalie114@gmail.com"