ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

Families of victims upset at delay in execution of Virgil Delano Presnell

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nkUW_0fp0ZSXT00

ATLANTA — The families of two young girls who were abducted and attacked 46 years ago by a Georgia man who was scheduled to be put to death last week say they are “deeply upset and disappointed” that the execution was halted by a judge and the death warrant was allowed to expire Tuesday.

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, had been scheduled to die May 17. He killed 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them in May 1976 as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta.

“These families have suffered this trauma repeatedly and waited patiently for 46 years for closure,” the families said in a joint statement provided exclusively to The Associated Press. “They have remained quiet over these past 46 years but now they feel it is time to speak out about the frustration and anger they have endured during the long judicial process.”

Presnell was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to die. His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

At an emergency hearing held May 16, the day before Presnell was scheduled to receive a lethal injection, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams issued an order temporarily blocking the state from proceeding with the execution.

The state appealed her order the next day but the Georgia Supreme Court did not immediately rule on that appeal. The stay remains in effect and the execution warrant that had been valid for seven days expired at noon on Tuesday.

Lisa Smith, Lori’s older sister, said Presnell caused her family so much damage and “it has been slow and painful waiting for his day to finally come.” She told the State Board of Pardons and Paroles during a closed-door hearing last week that “Presnell needs to be put to death, we have all waited long enough.”

“Presnell has left wounds that will never heal,” she said in her statement to the parole board, a copy of which the family provided to the AP. “He instilled fears in me as a child that no one should ever have, he taught me at 12 to be fearful of everyone — trust no one — you are never safe.”

Their father, Scott Smith, told the parole board that “the grief is as fresh today as it was 46 years ago when she was brutally murdered and taken from her family.”

The five-member parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence. Following the clemency hearing on May 16, the board declined to commute Presnell’s sentence or stay his execution.

It was several hours later that Williams ordered the state not to proceed with the execution the next day. Her order came in response to a lawsuit and emergency motion filed by Presnell’s lawyers.

They alleged the state had violated an agreement that effectively put executions on hold during the coronavirus pandemic and established conditions under which they could resume. The lawsuit alleges those conditions were not met before Presnell’s execution was scheduled.

Because the execution date was prematurely set, the lawsuit argues, Presnell’s attorney did not have enough time to prepare for his clemency hearing.

Williams’ order blocked the state for 30 days from pursuing the execution of any death row prisoner covered by the agreement.

Presnell’s lawyer, Monet Brewerton-Palmer, wrote in a clemency application that Presnell’s mother’s heavy alcohol use, while she was pregnant, left him “profoundly brain damaged” and didn’t understand the harm he was causing the girls. But because of COVID-19 restrictions on travel and prison visitation and the short notice before the execution date, the lawyer was not able to provide witnesses and sufficient evidence at the clemency hearing, the lawsuit says.

In a separate court filing that remains pending before the state Supreme Court, Presnell’s lawyers argued that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child or someone with intellectual disability.

Presnell abducted the two girls as they walked home along a wooded trail from school. He drove them to a secluded wooded area, had them undress and raped the older girl, according to evidence at trial outlined in a Georgia Supreme Court ruling. Lori tried to run, but Presnell caught her and drowned her in a creek, the ruling says.

He locked the 10-year-old girl in the trunk of his car and then left her in a wooded area when he got a flat tire, saying he’d return. She ran to a nearby gas station and described Presnell and his car to police.

Officers found him changing his tire at his apartment complex. He denied everything at first but later led police to Lori’s body and confessed, the ruling says.

Donna Smith Koon, was 11 when Lori died. She described her cousin as “a tomboy, a rough and tumble kind of kid” who was “always ready for an adventure” and had a “big wonderful smile that lit up her whole face.”

At the time, Koon’s parents told her only the basic details of what happened. It was not until Presnell’s resentencing trial in 1999 that Koon learned the details of her cousin’s death.

“As the timeline of that day was laid out and every painful, torturous moment was told about what happened to those 2 little girls, the anger inside me began to build, I couldn’t believe what they had endured,” her statement to the parole board says.

“Our family has been patient and we have watched all the appeals one after another and another make their way up the ladder to be ruled on, they have all been exhausted, there are no more appeals, again it is time, it is time to carry out the punishment,” Koon wrote.

She said her family wants Presnell’s punishment carried out so they can “stop talking about how Lori died and begin to celebrate her short life.”

Comments / 1

Related
96.1 The Eagle

NY Teen Charged After Appearing To Pose With Assault Weapon on Social Media

A 17-year-old student at a high school about 20 minutes east of Rochester is facing charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with a social media posting. That's according to New York State Police who were notified by the Ganada School Superintendent at around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon, who shared information that a student posed with ''what appeared to be an assault weapon which raised concerns to district officials..." a release from NYSP said.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2nd Suspect Arrested in Fatal Rochester Stabbing

A suspect in a homicide last June on Park Avenue is expected to make his first court appearance this morning. The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested 25-year-old Michael Jones yesterday in Rochester. He's charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Keith Arnold outside the Dragonfly Tavern. Another...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

MCSO Searching For Missing Chili Teenager

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing child. Investigators say Shaymaliz Velasquez, 15, never returned home from school on Thursday. Shaymaliz is a resident of Chili and attends school in Irondequoit. She is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds. Her hair is black with red braids. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
CHILI, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison inmate arrested again for breaking jail window

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison woman currently in jail has been charged with damaging property in the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said. Tianna Decker, 26, was arrested after Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate breaking a window in the County Jail. According to the arrest report, […]
ADDISON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo teen arrested for trying to hit police

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo teen has been arrested for allegedly destroying property and later attempting to hit police during his arrest. According to Canisteo Police, officers responded to a report on May 25 that the 15-year-old allegedly damaged property at an address on Greenwood Street. When arrested, police said the teen resisted and […]
CANISTEO, NY
News 8 WROC

Hilton man sentenced to 96 months on gun charges

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison Monday, after police found weapons and white supremacist, Nazi paraphernalia in his home. Prosecutors say Stephen Reed Pattison, 33, was arrested on a parole absconder warrant from Missouri in 2020. Officers searching his home found two guns, 25 rounds of […]
HILTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delano#On Death Row#Sentenced To Death#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#The Georgia Supreme Court
wxxinews.org

Special rebroadcast: Jeremy Richman — the late father of Sandy Hook shooting victim, Avielle Richman — on preventing violence

We revisit a conversation from 2017 with Jeremy Richman, the father of Avielle Richman. Avielle was six years old when she was killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a decade ago. After her death, Richman and his wife shifted their focus to preventing violence and building compassion through brain research and education. He joined us on Connections in 2017 to talk about that work and about his grief.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Hallucinating Man Arrested for Breaking Into Penn Yan Apartment

A Penn Yan man has been charged with trespass after he allegedly forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment breaking the door. Police say Dale Eaves allegedly used methamphetamine and claimed he was attempting to get away from an intruder in his own apartment. It was later determined there was no intruder in the 49-year-old’s apartment and he admitted to be hallucinating.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested for assaulting another jail inmate

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An inmate in the Steuben County Jail has been accused of assaulting and causing “serious” injuries to another inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said. Shane Wood, 33, was arrested on May 24 after Deputies at the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate assaulting another. Wood allegedly attacked another person […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FingerLakes1.com

Willard State Hospital among ‘Seven to Save’ historical sites in NY

The Preservation League of NYS included Willard State Hospital in Romulus on its ‘Seven to Save’ list of the most endangered historical sites in the state. Willard State Hospital- formally named Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane- was built in 1869 on the east side of Seneca Lake at the site of the short-lived Ovid Agricultural College. The facility came to national attention in 1995 when workers discovered hundreds of suitcases in the attic containing the belongings of former patients.
WILLARD, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus Point Man following an investigation into an animal complaint in the Village of Sodus Point. Deputies arrested 71-year-old Donald Antal of Third Street in the Village of Sodus Point for Unlawfully Feeding Wildlife. The charges stem from numerous animal complaints where neighbors allege that Antal had in excess of twenty-two feeders on his property to feed wildlife in violation of the Village of Sodus Point local ordinance 57-6B(1).
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Fight With Boyfriend

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:53 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y. Overbaugh, age 48, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Overbaugh grabbed another individual by the neck and threatened to cause them physical harm if they were to call the police. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation, police charged Overbaugh with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor; and coercion in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.
SENECA FALLS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy