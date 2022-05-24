ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jennifer Roback
FOR decades, the University of Nebraska's football team has celebrated the first home game touchdown of the year by releasing red balloons into the air.

However, the tradition will be put on pause heading into the 2022-23 season.

Each year, Nebraska's first touchdown is celebrated by releasing red balloons into the air Credit: Getty

Why did the Nebraska Cornhuskers suspend their red balloon tradition?

While the upcoming NCAA football season might be months away, the University of Nebraska has already announced its plans for the red balloon tradition.

On May 23, 2022, it was revealed that they will be suspending the tradition due to a global helium shortage.

The news was first confirmed by the school's Athletic Director Trev Alberts during an appearance on the Nebraska radio program and podcast Sports Nightly.

"Acquiring helium in today's day and age, some of the production of it is really challenged, and it's been hard to get," Alberts said, via ESPN.

"So we've been asked by the university, the helium that we are getting as a university, we need to use for medical purposes at [University of Nebraska Medical Center] in Omaha. And so we are this year not going to be providing the red balloons for the first time at Memorial Stadium."

While it is still unclear what the school will be doing in place of the tradition, Alberts added that Nebraska's marketing department is working on alternate solutions.

When does Nebraska's football season start?

The Cornhuskers finished the 2021-22 season ranked sixth in the West Big Ten Standings after posting a 1-8 conference record.

They will now be looking to change those numbers around heading into the 2022-23 season.

Their season will kick off on August 27, 2022, with a game against Northwestern.

The red balloon tradition will be suspended due to a global helium shortage Credit: Getty

Other 2022-23 games include:

The Cornhuskers will be without its star quarterback Adrian Martinez, who transferred to Kansas State at the end of 2021.

