National Memorial Day Parade in DC returns after two-year hiatus

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

A fter being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic , the National Memorial Day Parade is returning to Washington, D.C. , on Monday.

"For the first time since 2019, the parade returns to Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC, in the nation’s largest Memorial Day salute to the men and women who have sacrificed for our country," said The American Veterans Center.


The pre-parade program will begin at 1 p.m., featuring a performance from Eli Young Band, and the parade begins at 2 p.m.

According to the organization, "Though no longer marching, our surviving legends of WWII will still join this year's National Memorial Day Parade, leading its return for the first time since the pandemic!"


Past parades have drawn 200,000 attendees, according to a report . Organizers said they expect even more people at the event's heavily anticipated return.

The event will be televised for people to join in the celebration from home and will be co-hosted by Anthony Anderson and Joe Buck.

