POTUS

Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a shouting match on 'The View' over their time in the Trump administration

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former Trump White House officials Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah

Jim Watson/AFP, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin clashed on The View on Wednesday morning.
  • Co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly struggled to get Conway to stop talking.
  • The pair of former Trump administration officials shouted over each other at times.

Upon returning from a commercial break on Tuesday's edition of "The View," an argument between former Trump White House officials Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin quickly escalated into a shouting match before veteran co-host Whoopie Goldberg pulled the plug.

Conway, former President Donald Trump's top advisor and 2016 campaign manager, appeared on the ABC program to promote her new book "Here's the Deal."

Farah Griffin, Trump's former director of strategic communications, pressed Conway on why she never condemned the former president for inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

"Alyssa, if you're saying that, somehow, we're supposed to think that you've seen the light and not just your name in lights, that's not fair," Conway shot back.

"That's such a cheap shot!" Farah Griffin replied. "You're not answering the question."

The panel discussion was already teetering after Goldberg admonished the crowd for booing Conway.

"Let me do something before you say anything else," Goldberg, the show's moderator, intervened earlier in the show. "Listen, this is The View, and this is her view and she's talking about how she feels and what she knows, please don't boo her!"

But once Farah Griffin demanded an answer from Conway over whether she would still support Trump in another presidential run, the conversation began to derail.

"You're talking about maybe a second term, you've never denounced Donald Trump — when he incited a violent mob that attacked the US Capitol," Farah Griffin, who resigned a month prior to the Capitol riot, said as Conway tried to get a word in.

"I did that day," Conway said, earlier referencing comments she made on ABC that day calling on rioters to leave the Capitol.

Cross-talk between the two rendered the conversation unintelligible, despite Goldberg's efforts to intervene.

"I'm gonna go if you can't let her do the question," the moderator sternly told Conway.

Co-host Joy Behar then asked Conway about Trump's treatment of former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Should he have said, 'Don't hang my vice president, please?'" Behar said, referring to the " hang Mike Pence " chants documented on January 6 after he refused Trump's urges to use his ceremonial role as a way to halt the election certification process.

Conway said "of course," before shifting to a defense of the Trump administration's economic record and plugging the book, describing herself as "manhandling jealous boys my entire life."

Cross-talk ensued and Goldberg once again cut in, telling Conway "we are going to go right now if you don't stop talking."

When asked by co-host Sara Haines whether she would run Trump's campaign again should he run in 2024, Conway didn't commit one way or another.

"I think he would like to run in 2024 because he thinks there's unfinished business ... I have to do the best and highest use for my family," Conway said.

Conway went on to talk about how she appreciated Trump as a boss who hired women to leadership positions and bragged that she's one of the only people who still speaks to both Trump and Pence regularly.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 57

boo boo
2d ago

Trump, Jan.6,2020."I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Actual speech exert. "His words were not a call for violence and lawlessness."The words "fight like hell.." have been used by Democrats and Republicans alike before.  Never was there a call to storm the Capitol. But there is no doubt the crowd was juiced by Soros' boys.

Reply(6)
41
Puglover
2d ago

Whoopi did NOTHING to moderate the discussion until she received the word in her earpiece to get the conversation under control! I am tired of ABC booking conservatives on this show, then allowing the "sows" to demean them on a national TV. This proves how little decency ABC has.

Reply(1)
29
Li Span
7h ago

It is strange how every news outlet insists on telling us what happened on The View..even though 90% of the people think the show is ridiculous.

Reply
9
