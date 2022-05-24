Elon Musk says Americans 'need to celebrate' having children

Elon Musk t ook to Twitter on Tuesday to explain that Americans "need to celebrate" having children .

The 50-year-old CEO of Tesla and SpaceX made the comment after claiming in another tweet that the birth rate in the United States is unsustainable.

"USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years," Musk tweeted, along with a graphic that showed the country's total fertility rate in 2021 was below the "replacement" level of 2.1.

"Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have," the billionaire tweeted. "I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid."

Many on the Right commented on Musk's tweet.

Robby Starbuck, a Tennessee Republican running for a House seat in Congress, used Musk's tweet to call for a "culture shift."

"America needs a culture shift that celebrates the nuclear family & having kids," Starbuck tweeted.



"We just need to celebrate having kids," replied Musk, who has seven living children and one who died at 10 weeks old.

The billionaire's comments come only a few days after he ripped the idea that having more children would contribute to global warming.

"Some people think, like, having fewer kids is, like, better for the environment. That's total nonsense," Musk said on Friday.

"The environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the size of the humans," he said. "And I know about environmental stuff. So, you know, we can't have civilization just dwindle into nothing."