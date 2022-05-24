ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sims 4 now lets players use custom pronouns

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA and developer Maxis have announced they added a new feature in The Sims 4 that finally allows players to customize pronouns for their Sims characters. EA and Maxis wrote in their blog post on Tuesday that they have been working to add custom pronouns since last year, after receiving feedback...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

The best indie games on Xbox One

The Xbox One era was a great time for indie games: Microsoft proved increasingly willing to support smaller developers, and Game Pass alone made it far easier for players to access a whole library of fascinating indie titles they hadn’t known about before. Plus, the popular indie games on...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

The best new Windows apps, according to Microsoft

Microsoft is acknowledging many of its top applications and developers in a new Microsoft Store App Awards. The brand has announced winners, runners-up, and finalists of various awards categories, split between Community Choice Awards that were nominated by users and Microsoft Store Editor’s Choice Awards that were selected in-house.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

A PC monitor with a 500 Hz refresh rate is coming from Asus

A 24-inch PC monitor with the ability to update its image 500 times per second will be available soon, Asus and Nvidia announced Tuesday. The monitor should boost desktop monitors from the 360 Hz max native refresh rate they see today while putting a mysterious new spin on an old panel technology.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Realme’s Naruto special-edition phone is absolutely glorious

It’s not often a technology brand nails a special edition product, but Realme has managed to do so with its Realme x Naruto version of the GT Neo 3 smartphone. Naruto, in case you’re not familiar with the name, is a well-known fantasy manga series from Japan that also became a popular anime series, and it follows the adventures of a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki. Realme is a relatively young smartphone brand, having been formed in 2018, and it’s part of the same family as Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Digital Trends

Call me a phony, but anti-Instagram app BeReal is too real for me

The prospect of Twitter, my preferred social network of choice, dramatically changing in the near future prompted me to idly look at other options, and one that instantly caught my attention was BeReal. The app’s hook is its authenticity. By pushing you to post a photo in a random two-minute window, it promises to deliver an uncut, unfiltered view of your everyday life — essentially, it’s the anti-Instagram.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Pro, laptop prices slashed for Memorial Day

Right now, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is the place to go for great deals on a variety of different Microsoft Surface laptops. With deep discounts on all manner of Surface laptops including the Surface Pro, Surface Go, and more, there’s something for every budget. Read on while we take you through the highlights from Best Buy’s unofficial Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

What an Alexa red ring means and how to fix it

We’re conditioned to associate a red ring on our devices as bad news. If you suddenly see one on your Alexa device like an Echo, it’s easy to start worrying. It’s even worse when you try to use Alexa but find that the voice assistant isn’t responding as it should.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

You may have to wait until 2023 for Google’s folding phone

Google has reportedly delayed the launch of the Pixel Fold, also known as the Pixel Notepad, once again. According to South Korean outlet The Elec, sources close to the production of the Pixel Notepad claim it has been delayed because the device in its current form doesn’t meet Google’s standards. It may mean the company’s first foldable smartphone will not be released until some point in 2023.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7000 graphics aren’t powerful enough for gaming

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors are the first to come with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, but they aren’t built for gaming and won’t replace the company’s gaming-focused APUs. Following its Computex 2022 keynote, AMD director of technical marketing Robert Hallock confirmed that CPUs and APUs will live side by side in the future.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $490 on Samsung’s gaming laptop for Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day sales have some of the best opportunities to pick up a powerful new computer at a bargain, like this fantastic offer we found on Samsung’s website. Their Galaxy Book series is well-known for sleek, functional devices with excellent integration with Samsung’s other devices. One of their top models, the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey, is a gaming-ready machine that’s on sale today on the Samsung website for just $910, a massive $490 discount on the regular price of $1,400. That’s an amazing offer for one of Samsung’s best laptops. Keep reading to learn more about this jaw-dropping computer.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Need a backup controller? Here are the best gaming controller deals

At some point, even if you’re mostly into single-player titles, you’ll need a second controller or a backup. It’s convenient to have an extra controller to swap to when the battery runs low in your primary one. It can also be more comfortable when you’ve been gaming for a while and the grips are warm. There’s also an argument to be made for local multiplayer sessions, and you’ll need an extra controller or two to partake with friends. The problem, however, is that controllers are expensive, even more so for the newer consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There are plenty of alternatives, but they don’t always match up when compared to the official designs. So it’s always a great idea to look for active deals on both new and pre-owned controllers. We’ve compiled some of the best available, which you can check out below, or you can browse GameStop’s new and pre-owned controller catalog for more.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best fan-made Pokémon games

The Pokémon franchise has touched the lives of millions of gamers. The original games were unlike anything else on the market, creating a whole new genre of games focused on collecting and battling a swath of unique and interesting creatures. The main series games have undergone numerous graphical updates, introduced and removed new gameplay mechanics, and introduced hundreds of brand new Pokémon to the different regions. They’ve been inspirational to dozens of other developers to create games similar, but even fans have tried their hand at creating their own fan games.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

New Pokémon Unite mode lets you catch ’em just like the RPGs

The Pokémon-themed MOBA, Pokémon Unite, is introducing a new game mode allowing players to catch wild Pokémon. The new mode, called “Catch ’em Battles” will be playable starting on May 30 on Switch and mobile devices. Pokémon Unite is the free to play Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to join a clan in V Rising

Survival games have had many twists put on the formula, but V Rising is one of the few that cast you as the evil plaguing the world. As a vampire, your goal isn't just surviving but conquering the land for your own. As strong as your vampire abilities can become, you do have many weaknesses, and building up your strength can take a lot of time and grinding. The entire V Rising experience can be played as a solo RPG and survival experience, but vampires always work best with friends.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Fortnite chapter 3, season 2 is beginning to wind down, but that doesn’t mean the challenges are stopping any time soon. For week 10, there are plenty of quests available, with some sending you to various locations around the map to complete specific tasks, while others require the use of certain items found across the world.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

20 years ago, Lost Kingdoms defined FromSoftware’s style

If you ask your average gamer what comes to mind when you say “FromSoftware,” odds are that they’re going to say Dark Souls. The Japanese studio has gone from a niche developer to a household name over its long career thanks in no small part to the success of its “Souls” style of games. Its now-signature genre began with Demon’s Souls in 2009 and culminated in FromSoftware’s crowning achievement in 2022: Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES

