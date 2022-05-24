ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Arapahoe Basin wins national ski-area sustainability award

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Ski Areas Association has awarded Arapahoe Basin Ski Area the 2022 Golden Eagle Climate Change Impact Award for the 2021-22 ski season. The Climate Change Impact Award recognizes A-Basin for the sustainability efforts it undertakes on the path to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Water World has two new rides for 2022

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — One of America's largest waterparks is opening for a 43rd summer of fun this Memorial Day weekend. Parkgoers will see two new attractions at Water World this summer inside a new Colorado-themed area dubbed "Alpine Springs." Covering seven acres, Alpine Springs features two new attractions,...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Meet the Maine Expat Slinging Some of the Best Oysters in Denver

While Denver is teeming with bars and restaurants serving icy platters of briny bivalves, there’s something special about the ones being shucked by Oyster Wulff’s Ben Wolven, a north-Atlantic transplant who moved to Denver 14 years ago. The third-generation Mainer not only works with some of the best oyster farmers around, he also travels the country attending oyster festivals, studying shucking techniques, and competing in oyster-shucking competitions. He even got his level-one sommelier certification just so he could identify and communicate the tasting notes and aromas present in each oyster—similar to how connoisseurs talk about wine. Right now, you can taste Wolven’s handiwork at Cherry Creek’s hip cocktail bar, Forget Me Not—where he shucks the freshest catches to order on the patio and shares his expertise with Denverites.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Dillon, CO
Dillon, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

You Could Own a Piece of Colorado Ski Resort History

You could own a piece of Colorado ski resort history as Loveland Ski Area will be giving season pass holders the chance to buy a used chair lift following a facelift the resort will soon be getting. What's Going on at Colorado's Loveland Ski Area?. If you've driven through the...
LOVELAND, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County travelers can expect some heavy holiday weekend traffic

Despite gas prices that average nearly $4.25 across the state, expect a busy holiday weekend on the state’s roads, particularly Interstate 70. Skyler McKinley of Colorado AAA said that organization expects roughly 730,000 state residents to travel this weekend. Roughly 90% of those people will travel by car. McKinley...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Temperature could tie 128-year-old record in Colorado, snow possible this weekend

While Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and dry around much of Colorado, storms are set to hit the state on Sunday, lasting for multiple days. According to the National Weather Service, near-record-setting temperatures will be reached around the state on Friday. While Denver's forecasted high of 89 is expected to approach a record daily high of 93 degrees, temperatures in Breckenridge are expected to tie a record daily high of 70 degrees, set in 1894.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Areas#Sustainability#Arapahoe Basin
94.3 The X

So A Bear Strolls Into A Colorado Condo Office And…

It wants to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
milehighcre.com

The Promenade Shops at Briargate Adds Retail and Restaurant Offerings

The Promenade Shops at Briargate is welcoming four additions to its best-in-class retail and restaurant lineup over the next couple of months. As part of the center’s strategy to bring exciting new energy to Colorado Springs, Seoul BBQ, Arhaus, Fjällräven and Columbia Sportswear will open their doors at the premier dining and shopping destination throughout the year.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

You Can Float In A Wave Pool And Watch Films At This Waterpark In Denver

The best way to enjoy movies when it’s hot out. Ever wanted to watch a Blockbuster film while atop a floatie in a tranquil pool? Well, you can at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park this summer at their special, Dive-in Movies event that takes place after dark, when the rest of the park closes.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant In Colorado

When you're not quite feeling like dropping some money on one or two dishes, there's always something to fall back on: buffets. These all-you-can-eat buffets are sure to leave you full and satisfied. Plus, you can try a little bit of everything without having to order something else!. If you...
COLORADO STATE
denverwater.org

Getting more out of your yard

I’ve owned my home in northwest Denver since 2000, and my front yard has changed quite a bit since then. Over the years, I’ve removed around 1,000 square feet of Kentucky bluegrass and replaced it with plants, trees and patio space. All that yard work has taught me...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Times

Running with a Tough Crowd

As I write this, I know they are out there on the roads running, training. As soon as I stop typing this, I had better get out the door and get in some miles. The need to try to keep up is always present. The 60- to 69-year old age groupers are a tough crowd to run with.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy