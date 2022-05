Hopkinsville will have to play the waiting game to see how many entries it will have at next week’s Class 3A State Track and Field Championships. Jerel Lee thought he had qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in the long jump with a personal best of 19-feet, 2-inches. After a meeting with coaches and meet officials, McCracken County’s James Barragan, who had missed his check-in due to competing in another event, was allowed to make his jumps and finished in second place.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO