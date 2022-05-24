ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Groome, Red Sox Prospect, Putting Together Strong Start To Season

By Scott Neville
NESN
 3 days ago
The Boston Red Sox might finally be getting what has been expected from their 2016 first-round pick. One of Boston’s top pitching prospects, Jay Groome, has put together a strong start to the 2022 season for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. After a strong outing on Tuesday...

NESN

