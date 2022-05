QUINCY — Mark McDowell did his best Avery Keck impersonation Sunday afternoon. When opportunity struck, he delivered. The Quincy Notre Dame principal took advantage of the recent addition of a large video board on the west wall of The Pit by having a picture loaded and ready to loom large over everyone during the welcome home ceremony for the QND girls soccer team following its Class 1A state championship victory.

QUINCY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO