Hull, Iowa — Hull firefighters arrived on the scene of a fire call to find both ditches on fire and no one around on Monday, May 23, 2022 north of Hull. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 4:20 p.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a ditch fire near 290th Street and Hickory Avenue, three miles north of Casey’s in Hull. When they got there they found the fire also burning in green grass where some cornstalks that had blown from the field on fire as well in the ditch.

