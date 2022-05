While the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is largely focused on serious topics like domestic abuse, the actual lawsuit filed by Depp, and the countersuit filed by Heard, are really about defamation. Both sides are claiming that due to statements made by the other, they have been financially damaged. Amber Heard’s side has now given more details about how close the actress actually came to being let go from the forthcoming Aquaman sequel. It sounds like it could have happened, and Warner Bros. said it was because of the way she worked with Jason Momoa on screen.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO