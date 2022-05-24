Robb elementary shooting: Multiple people killed, including children, dozens injured

UVALDE, Texas — (UVALDE, Texas) --The parents of one of the victims killed in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week told ABC News they turned down an invitation to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio,...
The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew to Texas on Sunday to meet with the families of the victims of a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Update 12:20 p.m. EDT May 29:...
Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills. But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent...
HOUSTON — (AP) — The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston amid protests Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence. Former President...
Comments / 0