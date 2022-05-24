ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 crashes on Kellogg caused traffic to back up Tuesday

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg are being forced to slow down for some crashes Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were at least two separate crashes between Oliver and Hillside in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg.

A person in one of the crashes had potentially serious injuries. Two people in the other crash had minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crashes caused traffic to back up on I-135, so the KHP closed the ramp from southbound I-135 onto eastbound Kellogg for a while.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MrD5_0fp0UiOK00
    Kellogg at Hillside, looking west, May 24, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMWze_0fp0UiOK00
    Kellogg at Oliver, looking west. (Courtesy WichWay.org)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHlK3_0fp0UiOK00
    Kellogg and I-135 looking east (Courtesy WichWay.org)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSdzU_0fp0UiOK00
    Kellogg and Seneca, looking east (Courtesy WichWay.org)

There was also a third crash at Kellogg and Seneca. There is no information yet on whether anyone was injured in that crash. The crash brought westbound traffic almost to a standstill. According to WichWay, traffic is no longer at a standstill, and the crash appears to have been cleared.

#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident
