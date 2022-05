Kate Bush has Stranger Things to thank for a surge in popularity for her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which has hit No 1 on iTunes.The track appears prominently in the Netflix show’s fourth season, which was released to the streaming service last Friday (27 May).The song, taken from Bush’s double platinum album Hounds of Love, also overtook “Wuthering Heights” on Spotify to become her most popular title on the service.“Running Up That Hill” is heard in the first episode of the new series on Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) Walkman and continues to be an important...

