When you think of the Mount Rushmore of country music, whose faces would be on it? Of course, this is incredibly subjective, but I’d 100% go all in with Merle Haggard, as his ability to tell stories and deliver them to audiences through song was a near second to none, boasting 38 number one hits. With that being said, one of his most iconic albums he ever released was the one he named after his own nickname, Hag. In fact, Hag was released […] The post On This Date: Merle Haggard Was At #1 With His ‘Hag’ Album Back In 1971 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO