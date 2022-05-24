ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

IMG Academy Lacrosse team to compete for National Title

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, FL (SNN-TV) - IMG Academy lacrosse is headed to Washington D.C. this coming Monday to...

www.snntv.com

snntv.com

SNN presents "Military Appreciation Night" this Saturday at LECOM Park

BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Join SNN this Saturday at LECOM Park as we present "Military Appreciation Night" at 6:30pm for the Bradenton Marauders game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. SNN Morning Anchor Jenna Brew will be performing the National Anthem, and Sports Director John Reynolds will throw out the ceremonial...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Rays Donate $50K to Everytown for Gun Safety support fund

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Rays are helping in the efforts to curb gun violence in the United States. Ahead of tonight's game against the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay announced it donated $50,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety's support fund, which it explained "is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
snntv.com

Leonard Reid Home prepared for the move

SARASOTA- The historic home of one of Sarasota’s first black property owners and right-hand man of Sarasota’s first mayor is being moved overnight so it can be preserved and revived. The Historic Leonard Reid Home is getting ready to be forklifted to its new permanent home in the heart of Newtown.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Barancik Foundation Names 5 teachers Ripple Effect Award winners

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Recently, Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recognized five Sarasota County teachers for going above and beyond in their profession. The winners were recognized in partnership with Sarasota County Schools in memory of Chuck Barancik. The prize acknowledges five outstanding teachers on Chuck’s birthday in May and five on Margie Barancik’s birthday in September. Each teacher recognized for their positive impact on their students’ lives is awarded $5,000 to spend on professional development experiences, material, and equipment for their classrooms.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Suncoast Blood Centers sends blood to Texas

LAKEWOOD RANCH- The Suncoast sending immediate help to Texas by helping replace the blood supply. Cases of Blood left Sarasota for Texas this morning. “We were called on by the BERC network to provide some blood to South Texas following yesterday’s shooting,” Scott Draper said. “So that’s exactly what we did today.”
TEXAS STATE
snntv.com

Parents left scrambling as top Sarasota VPK suddenly closes its doors

Hundreds of families are left scrambling days before the start of summer break. A popular Sarasota preschool suddenly closed its doors for the year. Early Faith Learning Center, or FELC as parents call it, is a top rated pre school and VPK in Sarasota. The faculty has impacted countless lives on the Suncoast.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

What's Happening on the Suncoast: 5/27-5/30

(WSNN) - In the spirit of Memorial Day weekend, here are some patriotic events to look out for this weekend. The annual Memorial Day parade returns to Downtown Sarasota. It will start Monday at 10 AM on Main Street and Osprey Avenue and ends at J.D. Hamel Park. A ceremony at the park starts at 11 AM This year, the theme is “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.” For more information, you can click here.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Goodwill Manasota gets piece of Artwork from Patriots Plaza

SARASOTA COUNTY - Goodwill Manasota got a new piece of artwork for their Veteran Services office today. In an effort to help a wider audience connect with Patriot Plaza’s stories of service and sacrifice The Patterson Foundation team reached out to local organizations and entities in an effort to find appropriate homes for several art pieces.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

More than 5 deadly crashes on Suncoast this week

(WSNN) - There has been a deadly wreck in every county on the Suncoast this week. There have been 15 deadly crashes, claiming the lives of 16 people in Charlotte County this year. Manatee County has had more than 30 deadly crashes this year. Sarasota County had nearly 20. Ahead...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

How to safely remove a beehive

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - If you notice a lot of bees in one location, you might have a beehive nearby. But not to worry, you can safetly relocate them. Have you heard of all the buzz in Sarasota County? And I mean literally. There are bees swarming around me right now. And that's because Clever Bee Honey & Relocation is actively removing a beehive.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Manatee County CFO resigns over Scott Hopes

MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County CFO Jan Brewer resigns amid administrative turmoil. Brewer submitted a letter of resignation on Tuesday, citing concerns about County Administrator Scott Hopes. Brewer wrote that she discovered last Tuesday that Hopes directed staff to withhold information from her that relates to employees. When she confronted...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Man dies after being hit by train in Palmetto

PALMETTO (WSNN) - A 32-year-old man from Palmetto was killed when he stepped in front of a train. The incident happened at the 25th Street West and Bayshore Road railroad crossing in Palmetto at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The front of the train collided with the man after he...
PALMETTO, FL

