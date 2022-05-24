ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. births rose in 2021, but remained lower than pre-pandemic levels

By Kelsee Majette
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Although the United States saw an increase in births in 2021, The Associated Press reports that "the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic."

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. experienced the largest decline in births in almost 50 years. The number ticked back up by 1 percent last year.

Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine predicts births will continue their decade-long decrease, saying that "[w]e're still not returning to pre-pandemic levels."

While births slightly increased last year, a government report revealed that "there were still about 86,000 fewer births last year than in 2019." Some pregnancies may have been postponed at the beginning of the pandemic, experts believe.

Brady Hamilton of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the uptick in baby deliveries happened toward the end of 2021, as there seemed to be light at the end of the tunnel. Many of those "postponed" pregnancies were seen in older women.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Obstetrics#Rose#Pandemic#The Associated Press
The Week

Pfizer says 3rd dose of its vaccine is effective in kids under 5

A three-dose regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong immune response in kids under five, the company says.  Pfizer on Monday said a trial examining a third dose of its vaccine in young kids found the vaccine's efficacy to be 80.3 percent in children between six months and under five years old. Children in the trial received a third shot, a smaller dose than adults receive, two months after the second dose. There were over 1,600 participants in the trial.  "These topline safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data are encouraging, and we look forward to soon completing our submissions to regulators globally with the hope of making this vaccine available to younger children as quickly as possible, subject to regulatory authorization," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin also said the trial suggests the vaccine "provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains," and the companies plan to finish submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration this week. The FDA is expected to evaluate whether to authorize a vaccine for kids under five in June.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Week

Biden's promise to defend Taiwan

President Biden said Monday that the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China attacked militarily. "That's the commitment we made," Biden said. Biden reaffirmed the One China policy under which the U.S. formally recognizes only one Chinese government — the one in Beijing — but doesn't accept China's claim over Taiwan as a breakaway province, instead maintaining close unofficial ties to the islands' government. But Biden said "the idea that [Taiwan] can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not appropriate," particularly as the world rejects Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Week

Key inflation measure eases, suggesting price increases could be slowing

The personal consumption expenditures price index, also known as "the Fed's favorite inflation measure" rose 6.3 percent in April from a year ago, in a sign that inflation might be slightly moderating, CBS and The Associated Press report, per the Commerce Department. Though still elevated, April's number represents the first...
BUSINESS
The Week

Anthony Albanese ousts Scott Morrison in Australian election

The Australian Labor party notched its first electoral win since 2007 on Saturday after conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat to opposition leader Anthony Albanese, The Associated Press reports. Though millions of votes have yet to be counted, Morrison acted quickly so an Australian prime minister could attend a...
POLITICS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy